December Belongs To Cthulhu
Original Fiction
The Other Other Gods
At the Libs of Madness
Rudolph, the Pink-Skinned Deep One
The Tempest Wakens
Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Night-Gaunt
The Accursed Waning Ossuary
Overtime
Notes From an Emergency Meeting of the Institute for the Study of Cephalopod Progress
I, Cthulhu, or, What’s A Tentacle-Faced Thing Like Me Doing In A Sunken City Like This (Latitude 47° 9′ S, Longitude 126° 43′ W)?
I’m Glad I Waited, by a Sacrificial Virgin
Farewell Performance
Posts
Introducing H.P. Lovecraft, from a 21st-Century Vantage
A Cthulhu Christmas, some gift suggestions—part one
12 Days of Lovecraft
Cthulhu Christmas Cards!
H. P. Lovecraft, Founding Father of SF Fandom
lovecraft pastiche
It’s The Most Horrible Time of the Year! Solstice Music Review
Lovecraft Fresh 1
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Call of Cthulhu”
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Shadow Over Innsmouth”
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Dunwich Horror”
Cthulhu in a jar
The eldritch roots of Victorian squeampunk
Look at What Wilson Did!
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Colour Out of Space”
A Cthulhu Christmas, some gift suggestions—part two
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Thing on the Doorstep”
Why Lovecraft Works
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Haunter of the Dark”
Sucker Love: Celebrating the naughty tentacle
Lovecraft Fresh Hound
Innsmouth Free Press
H.P. Lovecraft Literary Podcast
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Shadow Out of Time”
A Cthulhu Christmas, some gift suggestions—part three
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Dreams in the Witch House”
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Music of Erich Zann”
Cthulhu Month Wallpaper: Marc Simonetti’s R’lyeh
H.P. Lovecraft Literary Podcast, Part Two
12 Days of Lovecraft: “From Beyond”
12 Days of Lovecraft: “The Dream Quest of Unknown Kadath”
Lovecraft Fresh: “The Color Out of Space” and “The Call of Cthulhu”
Ann VanderMeer’s Fried Cthulhu
Backing Into Lovecraft
Ken Hite on Lovecraft and Everything
The Sweet Scent of Lurking Fear: Elizabeth Barrial, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab and H.P. Lovecraft
Show Us Your Tentacles: A Lovecraft Art Meme
Giveaways