December Belongs To Cthulhu

Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn…

In deference to the Great Old Ones, Tor.com has devoted this December to everyone’s favorite cosmic tentacled thing-that-cannot-be-described from Vhoorl. All month long we’ll be posting articles, stories, and comics relating to the Lovecraft Mythos, and we’ve invited scholars, editors, and fans of the snuggly beast to contribute. We’re thrilled to welcome as bloggers Ellen Datlow, Stephen H. Segal, Seamus Cooper, and others on Tor.com for this very special occasion (along with our regular lineup, natch).

We’ll also be hosting a heap of writhing, sliming giveaways, for your Cthulhumas pleasure. So stay tuned, and remember, kids:

That is not dead which can eternal lie.
And with strange aeons even death may die.

