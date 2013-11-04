Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Dangerous Women on Tor.com

Read excerpts from Dangerous Women, an anthology edited by George R. R. Martin and Gardner Dozois which features new stories from Joe Abercrombie, Brandon Sanderson, Carrie Vaughn, Diana Gabaldon, Jim Butcher, Diana Rowland, Sherilynn Kenyon, and many other notable science fiction/fantasy authors.

The anthology also features “The Princess and the Queen,” a new story from the world of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, detailing the Targaryen civil war known in Westeros as “The Dance of the Dragons.”

Read excerpts from the stories and join in the discussion. Dangerous Women arrives on bookshelves on December 3, 2013 from Tor Books.

Lev Grossman | Diana Rowland | Brandon Sanderson | Diana Gabaldon | Jim Butcher | Carrie Vaughn | Joe Abercrombie | Gardner Dozois | Fantasy | Excerpts | anthology | Game of Thrones | A Song of Ice and Fire | George R.R. Martin | Dangerous Women
Newest Post
All Posts
Brandon Sanderson
Diana Gabaldon
Jim Butcher
Carrie Vaughn
Diana Rowland
Lev Grossman
George R. R. Martin
Joe Abercrombie

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.