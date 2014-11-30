Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Brian Staveley’s The Providence of Fire on Tor.com

The conspiracy to destroy the ruling family of the Annurian Empire is far from over.

Having learned the identity of her father’s assassin, Adare flees the Dawn Palace in search of allies to challenge the coup against her family. Few trust her, but when she is believed to be touched by Intarra, patron goddess of the empire, the people rally to help her retake the capital city. As armies prepare to clash, the threat of invasion from barbarian hordes compels the rival forces to unite against their common enemy.

So begins The Providence of Fire, book two of the Chronicles of the Unhewn Throne, a fantasy series by author Brian Staveley. Read the first seven chapters below!

New to the series? You can read the first seven chapters of the first book The Emperor’s Blades here for free.

The Providence of Fire | Brian Staveley | Chronicles of the Unhewn Throne | Excerpts | Fantasy
Newest Post
All Posts

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.