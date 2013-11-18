Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Brian Staveley’s The Emperor’s Blades on Tor.com
The emperor of Annur is dead, slain by enemies unknown. His daughter and two sons, scattered across the world, do what they must to stay alive and unmask the assassins. But each of them also has a life path on which their father set them, their destinies entangled with both ancient enemies and inscrutable gods.
So begins The Emperor’s Blades, book one of Chronicles of the Unhewn Throne, a new fantasy series by author Brian Staveley. Find out more about the series and read the first seven chapters below!
You can also continue with the first seven chapters of its sequel The Providence of Fire here.
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter One
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter Two
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter Three
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter Four
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter Five
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter Six
The Emperor’s Blades: Chapter Seven
