Breathe FIYAH
Breathe FIYAH is a flash fiction anthology created in collaboration between Tor.com and FIYAH Literary Magazine, co-edited by Brent Lambert and DaVaun Sanders.
These stories stand in testament to the power and vitality of Black voices in the face of centuries of institutionalized oppression. This flash fiction anthology features fantastical and science fictional imaginings of Black characters honoring forebearers and memories of the past, fighting the legacies that underpin the brutalities of the present, and demanding a future that’s freer than today.
In the words of co-editors Brent and DaVaun, “We must always give voice to that rage while refusing to let it destroy us.”
Conjurer’s Rites
The Front Line
The Friendship Bench
Here Sits His Ignominy
We Come as Gods
teatime
The Mystical Art of Codeswitching
