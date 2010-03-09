Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Rewatch on Tor.com
Season 1, Book One: Water
“The Boy in the Iceberg” (episode 101) -Mar 15, 2010
“The Avatar Returns” (episode 102) -Mar 18, 2010
“The Southern Air Temple” (episode 103) -Mar 22, 2010
“The Warriors of Kyoshi” (episode 104) -Mar 25, 2010
“The King of Omashu” (episode 105) -Mar 29, 2010
“Imprisoned” (episode 106) -Apr 2, 2010
“Winter Solstice, Part 1: The Spirit World” (episode 107) -Apr 5, 2010
“Winter Solstice, Part 2: Avatar Roku” (episode 108) -Apr 8, 2010
“The Waterbending Scroll” (episode 109) -Apr 12, 2010
“Jet” (episode 110) -Apr 15, 2010
“The Great Divide” (episode 111) -Apr 19, 2010
“The Storm” (episode 112) -Apr 22, 2010
“The Blue Spirit” (episode 113) -Apr 26, 2010
“The Fortuneteller” (episode 114) -Apr 29, 2010
“Bato of the Water Tribe” (episode 115) -May 4, 2010
“The Deserter” (episode 116) -May 6, 2010
“The Northern Air Temple” (episode 117) -May 10, 2010
“The Waterbending Master” (episode 118) -May 14, 2010
“The Siege of the North (Part 1)” (episode 119) -May 18, 2010
“The Siege of the North (Part 2)” (episode 120) -May 21, 2010
Season 2, Book Two: Earth