Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Read of The Dark Tower
Newest Post
All Posts
The Gunslinger
Chapter 1: “The Gunslinger,” Sections 1-5 -May 16, 2011
Chapter 1: “The Gunslinger,” Sections 6-10 -May 23, 2011
Chapter 1: “The Gunslinger,” Sections 11-15 -May 30, 2011
Chapter 1: “The Gunslinger,” Sections 16-20 -Jun 6, 2011
Chapter 2: “The Way Station,” Sections I-6 -Jun 13, 2011
Chapter 2: “The Way Station,” Sections 7-13 -Jun 20, 2011
Chapter 3: “The Oracle and the Mountains,” Sections 1-4 -Jun 27, 2011
Chapter 3: “The Oracle and the Mountains,” Sections 6-10 -Jul 11, 2011
Chapter 4: “The Slow Mutants,” Sections 1-4 -Jul 11, 2011
Chapter 4: “The Slow Mutants,” Sections 5-8 -Jul 18, 2011
Chapter 4: “The Slow Mutants,” Sections 9-13 -Jul 25, 2011
Chapter 5: “The Gunslinger and the Man in Black,” Sections 1-4 -Aug 1, 2011
Chapter 5: “The Gunslinger and the Man in Black,” Sections 5-9 -Aug 8, 2011
The Drawing of the Three
Prologue and The Prisoner: Chapter 1 -Aug 15, 2011
The Prisoner: Chapter 2 -Aug 22, 2011
The Prisoner: Chapter 3 -Aug 29, 2011
The Prisoner: Chapter 4 -Sep 5, 2011
The Prisoner: Chapter 5 -Sep 12, 2011
Shuffle -Sep 19, 2011
The Lady of Shadows: Chapter 1 -Sep 26, 2011
The Lady of Shadows: Chapter 2 -Oct 3, 2011
The Lady of Shadows: Chapter 3 -Oct 10, 2011
The Lady of Shadows: Chapter 4, Sections 1-8 -Oct 17, 2011
The Lady of Shadows: Chapter 4, Sections 9-18 -Oct 24, 2011
Reshuffle: Sections 1-9 -Oct 31, 2011
Reshuffle: Sections 10-17 -Nov 7, 2011
The Pusher: Bitter Medicine -Nov 14, 2011
The Pusher: The Honeypot -Nov 22, 2011
The Pusher: Roland Takes His Medicine -Nov 28, 2011
The Pusher: The Drawing, and Final Shuffle -Dec 5, 2011
The Waste Lands
“Argument” and “Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust,” Bear and Bone, Sections 1-5 -Dec 12, 2011
“Argument” and “Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”—Bear and Bone, Sections 6-14 -Dec 19, 2011
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”—Bear and Bone, Sections 15-23 -Dec 26, 2011
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Bear and Bone, Sections 24-32 -Jan 2, 2012
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Key and Rose, Sections 1-10 -Jan 9, 2012
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Key and Rose, Sections 11-23 -Jan 16, 2012
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Door and Demon, Sections 1-9 -Jan 23, 2012
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Door and Demon, Sections 10-20 -Jan 30, 2012
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Door and Demon, Sections 21-32 -Feb 6, 2012
“Jake: Fear in a Handful of Dust”: Door and Demon, Sections 33-44 -Feb 13, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images”—Town and Ka-Tet, Sections 1-10 -Feb 20, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images,” Town and Ka-Tet, Sections 11-25 -Feb 27, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images”—Bridge and City, Sections 1-9 -Mar 5, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images”: Bridge and City, Sections 9-18 -Mar 12, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images”: Bridge and City, Sections 19-24 -Mar 19, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images”: Bridge and City, Sections 25-34 -Mar 26, 2012
“Lud: A Heap of Broken Images”: Bridge and City, Sections 35-42 -Apr 2, 2012
“Riddle and Waste Lands” -Apr 9, 2012
Wizard and Glass
Riddles, Chapters 1 and 2: “Beneath the Demon Moon” and “The Falls of the Hounds” -Apr 16, 2012
Riddles, Chapters 3 and 4: “The Fair-Day Goose” and “Topeka” -Apr 23, 2012
Riddles, Chapter 5: “Turnpikin’,” Sections 1-10 -Apr 30, 2012
Riddles, Chapter 5: “Turnpikin’,” Sections 11-16 -May 7, 2012
Susan, Chapters 1 and 2: “Beneath the Kissing Moon” and “Proving Honesty” -May 14, 2012
Susan, Chapter 3: “A Meeting on the Road” -May 21, 2012
Susan, Chapter 4: “Long After Moonset” -May 28, 2012
Susan, Chapter 5: “Welcome to Town” -Jun 4, 2012
Susan, Chapter 6: “Sheemie” -Jun 11, 2012
Susan, Chapter 7: “On the Drop” -Jun 18, 2012
Susan, Chapter 8: “Beneath the Peddler’s Moon” -Jun 25, 2012
Susan, Chapter 9: “Citgo” -Jul 2, 2012
Susan, Chapter 10: “Bird and Bear and Hare and Fish” -Jul 9, 2012
Interlude and Come Reap, Chapter 1: “Beneath the Huntress Moon” -Jul 16, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 2: “The Girl at the Window” -Jul 23, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 3: “Playing Castles” -Jul 30, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 4: “Roland and Cuthbert,” Section 1-12 -Aug 6, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 4: “Roland and Cuthbert,” Sections 13-19 -Aug 13, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 5: “Wizard’s Rainbow” -Aug 20, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 6: “Closing the Year” -Aug 27, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 7: “Taking the Ball” -Sep 3, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 8: “The Ashes” -Sep 10, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 9: “Reaping,” Sections 1-11 -Sep 17, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 9: “Reaping,” Sections 12-23 -Sep 24, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 10: “Beneath the Demon Moon (II),” Sections 1-10 -Oct 1, 2012
Come Reap, Chapter 10: “Beneath the Demon Moon (II),” Sections 11-27 -Oct 8, 2012
All God’s Chillun Got Shoes, Chapter 1: “Kansas in the Morning” -Oct 15, 2012
All God’s Chillun Got Shoes, Chapter 2: “Shoes in the Road” -Oct 22, 2012
All God’s Chillun Got Shoes, Chapter 3: “The Wizard” -Oct 29, 2012
All God’s Chillun Got Shoes, Chapters 4 and 5: “The Glass” and “The Path of the Beam” -Nov 5, 2012
Wolves of the Calla
Prologue: “Roont” -Nov 12, 2012
Todash, Chapter 1: “The Face on the Water” -Nov 19, 2012
Todash, Chapter 2: “New York Groove” -Nov 26, 2012
Todash, Chapter 3: “Mia” -Dec 3, 2012
Todash, Chapter 4: “Palaver” -Dec 10, 2012
Todash, Chapter 5: “Overholser” -Dec 17, 2012
Todash, Chapter 6: “The Way of the Eld” -Dec 24, 2012
Todash, Chapter 7: “Todash” -Dec 31, 2012
Telling Tales, Chapter 1: “The Pavilion,” Sections 1-7 -Jan 7, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 1: “The Pavilion,” Sections 8-14 -Jan 14, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 2: “Dry Twist” -Jan 21, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 3: “The Priest’s Tale (New York),” Sections 1-9 -Jan 28, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapters 3 and 4: “The Priest’s Tale” and “The Priest’s Tale Continued,” Sections 1-4 -Feb 4, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 4: “The Priest’s Tale Continued,” Sections 5-9 -Feb 11, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 5: “The Tale of Gray Dick” -Feb 25, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 6: “Gran-Pere’s Tale” -Mar 4, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 7: “Nocturne, Hunger” -Mar 11, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 8: “Took’s Store; The Unfound Door” -Mar 18, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 9: “The Priest’s Tale Concluded (Unfound),” Sections 1-10 -Mar 25, 2013
Telling Tales, Chapter 9: “The Priest’s Tale Concluded (Unfound),” Sections 11-20 -Apr 1, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 1: “Secrets” -Apr 8, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 2: “The Dogan, Part 1,” Sections 1-8 -Apr 15, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 2: “The Dogan, Part 1,” Sections 9-17 -Apr 22, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 3: “The Dogan, Part 2” -Apr 29, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 4: “The Pied Piper” -May 6, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 5: “The Meeting of the Folken” -May 13, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 6: “Before the Storm” -May 20, 2013
The Wolves, Chapter 7: “The Wolves” -Jun 3, 2013
Epilogue: “The Door Way Cave” -Jun 10, 2013
Song of Susannah
1st Stanza, “Beamquake” -Jun 17, 2013
2nd Stanza, “The Persistence of Magic” -Jun 24, 2013
3rd Stanza, “Trudy and Mia” -Jul 1, 2013
4th Stanza, “Susannah’s Dogan” -Jul 8, 2013
5th Stanza, “The Turtle” -Jul 15, 2013
6th Stanza, “The Castle Allure” -Jul 22, 2013
7th Stanza, “The Ambush” -Jul 29, 2013
8th Stanza, “A Game of Toss” -Aug 5, 2013
9th Stanza, “Eddie Bites His Tongue,” Sections 1-7 -Aug 12, 2013
9th Stanza, “Eddie Bites His Tongue,” Sections 8-15 -Aug 19, 2013
10th Stanza, “Susannah-Mio, Divided Girl of Mine,” Sections 1-9 -Aug 26, 2013
10th Stanza, “Susannah-Mio, Divided Girl of Mine,” Sections 10-19 -Sep 9, 2013
11th Stanza, “The Writer” -Sep 16, 2013
12th Stanza, “Jake and Callahan,” Sections 1-9 -Sep 23, 2013
12th Stanza, “Jake and Callahan,” Sections 10-18 -Sep 30, 2013
13th Stanza, “Hile Mia, Hile, Mother,” Sections 1-15 -Oct 8, 2013
13th Stanza, “Hile Mia, Hile Mother,” Sections 16-19 -Oct 14, 2013
The Dark Tower
The Little Red King, Chapter 1 -Oct 21, 2013
The Little Red King, Chapter 2 -Oct 28, 2013
The Little Red King, Chapter 3 -Nov 4, 2013
The Little Red King, Chapter 4 -Nov 11, 2013
The Little Red King, Chapter 5 -Nov 25, 2013
The Little Red King, Chapter 6 -Dec 2, 2013
The Little Red King, Chapter 7 -Dec 9, 2013
Blue Heaven, Chapter 1 -Dec 16, 2013
Blue Heaven, Chapter 2 -Jan 6, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 3 -Jan 13, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 4 -Jan 20, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 5 -Jan 27, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 6 -Feb 3, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 7 -Feb 10, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 8 Sections 1-9 -Feb 17, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 8 Sections 10-19 -Feb 24, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 9 -Mar 10, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 10 -Mar 17, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 11 -Mar 24, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 12 Sections 1-11 -Mar 31, 2014
Blue Heaven, Chapter 12 Sections 12-19 -Apr 7, 2014
In This Haze of Green and Gold, Chapter 1 -Apr 14, 2014
In This Haze of Green and Gold, Chapter 2 -Apr 21, 2014
In This Haze of Green and Gold, Chapter 3 -Apr 28, 2014
In This Haze of Green and Gold, Chapter 4 -May 5, 2014
The White Lands of Empathica, Chapter 1 -May 12, 2014
The White Lands of Empathica, Chapter 2 -May 19, 2014
The White Lands of Empathica, Chapter 3 -Jun 2, 2014
The White Lands of Empathica, Chapter 4 -Jun 9, 2014
The White Lands of Empathica, Chapter 5 -Jun 16, 2014
The White Lands of Empathica, Chapter 6 -Jun 23, 2014
The Scarlet Field of Can’-Ka No Rey, Chapter 1 -Jun 30, 2014
The Scarlet Field of Can’-Ka No Rey, Chapter 2 -Jul 7, 2014
The Scarlet Field of Can’-Ka No Rey, Chapter 3 -Jul 14, 2014
Epilogue and Coda -Jul 21, 2014
The Wind Through the Keyhole