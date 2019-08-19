Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Genre: ThrillerRefine
We Sold Our Souls
Revealing Richard K. Morgan’s Thin Air
Science Fiction, Thriller || An atmospheric tale of corruption and abduction set on Mars.
Twelve Days
Paranormal, Thriller || Around the world, leaders and notorious criminals alike are mysteriously dying. A terrorist group promises a series of deaths within two months. And against the backdrop of the apocalypse, the lives of a small shattered family and a broken soldier are transformed in the bustling city of Atlanta.
Nothing Left to Lose
Thriller || Book 6 in the John Cleaver series. "My name is John Cleaver, and I hunt monsters. I used to do it alone, and then for a while I did it with a team of government specialists, and then the monsters found us and killed almost everyone, and now I hunt them alone again."
Mormama
Dark Fantasy, Thriller || Dell Duval has been living on the street since his accident. He can't remember who he was or where he came from. All he has is a tattered note in his pocket with an address for the Ellis house, a sprawling, ancient residence in Jacksonville.
The Clairvoyants
Thriller || On the family homestead by the sea where she grew up, Martha Mary saw ghosts. As a young woman, she hopes to distance herself from those spirits by escaping to an inland college town.
Amberlough: Chapter 4
Amberlough: Chapter 3
Amberlough: Chapters 1 and 2
Empire Games
Science Fiction, Thriller || The year is 2020. It's seventeen years since the Revolution overthrew the last king of the New British Empire, and the newly-reconstituted North American Commonwealth is developing rapidly, on course to defeat the French and bring democracy to a troubled world.
Over Your Dead Body
Thriller || The 5th novel in the John Wayne Cleaver series. John and Brooke are on their own, hitchhiking from town to town as they hunt the last of the Withered through the midwest—but the Withered are hunting them back, and the FBI is close behind.
Patchwerk
Science Fiction, Thriller || Fleeing the city on the TransContinental airship, Dran Florrian is traveling with the Palimpsest—the ultimate proof of a lifetime of scientific theorizing.
Leap High Yahoo
Thriller || Following the Great Bailout, the multinational Lee-Pi corporation is the only institution that can hold the country together, providing basic services, security, and order. Leonard Cheung is Lee-Pi's most reliable field operative: a negotiator, assassin, and clean-up expert who does the behind-the-scenes dirty work to keep the corporation running.
The Flicker Men
Science Fiction, Thriller || A quantum physicist shocks the world with a startling experiment, igniting a struggle between science and theology, free will and fate, and antagonizing forces not known to exist.