The Black God’s Drums
Buffalo Soldier
Historical, Steampunk || Former espionage agent, Desmond Coke, finds himself caught between warring religious and political factions, all vying for control of a mysterious boy named Lij Tafari.
Chains
Steampunk, Young Adult || Anglet Sutonga is more realistic than most teenagers, but still dreams of rising above the impoverished streets of Bar-Selehm. When an opportunity comes along, will she take it? And what does she risk in order not to throw away her shot? A novelette set before the events of A.J. Hartley's Steeplejack.
Steeplejack
Steampunk, Young Adult || When Ang is supposed to meet her new apprentice Berrit, she instead finds him dead. No one seems to care about the murder—except for Josiah Willinghouse, an enigmatic young politician. When he offers her a job investigating Berrit’s death, she plunges headlong into new and unexpected dangers.
The Custodian of Marvels Excerpt and Cover Reveal
Steampunk || In hiding and being hounded by the Duke of Northhampton, Elizabeth Barnabus puts her trust in the dangerous John Farthing, agent of the dreaded Patent Office.
The Golden Apple of Shangri-La
The Shotgun Arcana (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Steampunk || 1870. A haven for the blessed and the damned, including a fallen angel, a mad scientist, a pirate queen, and a deputy who is kin to coyotes, Golgotha has come through many nightmarish trials, but now an army of thirty-two outlaws, lunatics, serial killers, and cannibals are converging on the town, drawn by a grisly relic that dates back to the Donner Party…and the dawn of humanity.
Gideon Smith and the Brass Dragon (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Steampunk || Young Gideon Smith has seen things that no green lad of Her Majesty's dominion should ever experience. Through a series of incredible events Gideon has become the newest Hero of the Empire. But Gideon is a man with a mission, for the dreaded Texas pirate Louis Cockayne has stolen the mechanical clockwork girl Maria, along with a most fantastical weapon—a great brass dragon that was unearthed beneath ancient Egyptian soil. Maria is the only one who can pilot the beast, so Cockayne has taken girl and dragon off to points east.
The League of Seven (Excerpt)
Children's Books, Steampunk || In an alternate 1875 America electricity is forbidden, Native Americans and Yankees are united, and eldritch evil lurks in the shadows. Young Archie Dent knows there really are monsters in the world. His parents are members of the Septemberist Society, whose job it is to protect humanity from hideous giants called the Mangleborn. Trapped in underground prisons for a thousand years, the giant monsters have been all but forgotten—but now they are rising again as the steam-driven America of 1875 rediscovers electricity, the lifeblood of the Mangleborn. When his parents and the rest of the Septemberists are brainwashed by one of the evil creatures, Archie must assemble a team of seven young heroes to save the world.
The Clockwork Dagger (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Steampunk || Orphaned as a child, Octavia Leander was doomed to grow up on the streets until Miss Percival saved her and taught her to become a medician. Gifted with incredible powers, the young healer is about to embark on her first mission, visiting suffering cities in the far reaches of the war-scarred realm. But the airship on which she is traveling is plagued by a series of strange and disturbing occurrences, including murder, and Octavia herself is threatened.
The Revolutions (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Steampunk || In 1893, young journalist Arthur Shaw is at work in the British Museum Reading Room when the Great Storm hits London, wreaking unprecedented damage. In its aftermath, Arthur's newspaper closes, owing him money, and all his debts come due at once. His fiancé Josephine takes a job as a stenographer for some of the fashionable spiritualist and occult societies of fin de siècle London society. At one of her meetings, Arthur is given a job lead for what seems to be accounting work, but at a salary many times what any clerk could expect. The work is long and peculiar, as the workers spend all day performing unnerving calculations that make them hallucinate or even go mad, but the money is compelling...
A Study in Ashes (Excerpt)
Detective, Steampunk || As part of her devil's bargain with the industrial steam barons, Evelina Cooper is finally enrolled in the Ladies' College of London. However, she's attending as the Gold King's pet magician, handcuffed and forbidden contact with even her closest relation, the detective Sherlock Holmes.
“Hexmas” (Excerpt)
Luminous Chaos (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Steampunk || It's 1907 in the icily beautiful New Venice, and the hero of the city's liberation, Brentford Orsini, has been deposed by his arch-rival—who immediately assigns Brentford and his friends on a dangerous diplomatic mission to Paris. But their mode of transportation—the untested "transaerian psychomotive"—proves faulty and they find themselves transported back in time to Paris 1895… before New Venice even existed. What's more, it's a Paris experiencing an unprecedented and crushingly harsh winter. Between attending soirees at Mallarmé's house, drinking absinthe with Proust, trying to wrestle secrets out of mesmerists, and making fun of the newly-constructed Eiffel Tower, they also find that Paris is a city full of intrigue, suspicion, and danger.