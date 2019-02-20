Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Cast No Shadow
Graphic Novel, Romantic || When Greg discovers an old mansion in the woods just outside of town, he didn't expect to meet a smart, beautiful, funny, and very dead teenaged girl named Eleanor.
Passing Strange
Microbiota and the Masses: A Love Story
Romantic, Science Fiction || Moena lives in a world of her own making, sealed off from the deadly pathogens of Bangalore in her own personal biome. But when she meets Rahul, a beautiful man working to clean up his city, her need for him draws her into danger. She will risk her health and her work to satisfy her lust for Rahul, and may find love along the way.
Glimpse the World of A Taste of Honey
The Museum and the Music Box
A Thousand Pieces of You (Excerpt)
Romantic, Science Fiction || Claudia Gray's A Thousand Pieces of You, the first book in Claudia Gray's Firebird trilogy, is an epic dimension-bending story about a girl who must chase her father's killer through multiple dimensions.
Mrs. Sorensen and the Sasquatch
Fantasy, Romantic || When Mr. Sorensen—a drab, cipher of a man—passes away, his lovely widow falls in love with a most unsuitable mate. Enraged and scandalized (and armed with hot-dish and gossip and seven-layer bars), the Parish Council turns to the old priest to fix the situation—to convince Mrs. Sorensen to reject the green world and live as a widow ought. But the pretty widow has plans of her own.
Loop (Excerpt)
Romantic, Time Travel || After sixteen year-old time traveler Bree Bennis botches a solo midterm to the 21st century by accidentally taking a boy hostage (a teensy snafu), she stands to lose her scholarship. But when Bree sneaks back to talk the kid into keeping his yap shut, she doesn't go back far enough. The boy, Finn, now three years older and hot as a solar flare, is convinced he's in love with Bree, or rather, a future version of her that doesn't think he's a complete pain in the arse. To make matters worse, she inadvertently transports him back to the 23rd century with her.
In the Sight of Akresa
Fantasy, Romantic || Claire's lover has no tongue. A slave liberated from a heathen temple, Aya cannot tell the story of her stolen voice, or of her and Claire's unfolding love. She cannot speak her pain, her joy, or her sorrow. And if she sees that which eludes the blind goddess of justice, she cannot bear witness. "In the Sight of Akresa" is a tragic fantasy romance from debut author Ray Wood.
Starbreak (Excerpt)
Romantic, Science Fiction || The Asherah has finally reached Zehava, the long-promised planet. There, Terra finds harsh conditions and a familiar foe—Aleksandra Wolff, leader of her ship's rebel forces. As Terra and Aleksandra lock horns about how best to reach the alien city, they encounter violent beasts—and dangerous hunters.
The Kiss of Deception (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Romantic || In a society steeped in tradition, Princess Lia's life follows a preordained course. As First Daughter, she is expected to have the revered gift of sight—but she doesn't—and she knows her parents are perpetrating a sham when they arrange her marriage to secure an alliance with a neighboring kingdom—to a prince she has never met.
Of Neptune (Excerpt)
Something Going Around
Romantic, Science Fiction || From the Hugo-winning, bestselling author of The Guns of the South, a tale of love, parasitism, and loss.
The Taking (Excerpt)
Romantic, Science Fiction || When sixteen-year-old Kyra Agnew wakes up behind a Dumpster at the Gas 'n' Sip, she has no memory of how she got there. With a terrible headache and a major case of déjà vu, she heads home only to discover that five years have passed… yet she hasn't aged a day.