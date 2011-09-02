Tor.com

The Leftovers (Excerpt)

Fri Sep 2, 2011 4:02pm
|| Please enjoy this excerpt of Tom Perrotta's The Leftovers, out now from St. Martin's Press. (Take a look at this NPR article for more info on the inspiration for the novel.) What if—whoosh, right now, with no explanation—a number of us simply vanished? Would some of us collapse? Would others of us go on, one foot in front of the other, as we did before the world turned upside down?

Dust (Excerpt)

Tue Sep 14, 2010 2:55pm
, || Nine years ago, Jessie was in a car crash and died. After she was buried, she awoke and tore through the earth to arise, reborn, as a zombie. And there are others—gangs of undead roaming the Indiana woods, fighting, hunting, hidden. But when a mysterious illness threatens the existence of both zombies and humans, Jessie must decide whether to stay and fight or flee to survive . .

The Reapers Are the Angels (Excerpt)

Mon Aug 30, 2010 9:30am
, || Zombies have infested a fallen America. A young girl named Temple is on the run. Haunted by her past and pursued by a killer, Temple is surrounded by death and danger, hoping to be set free. For twenty-five years, civilization has survived in meager enclaves, guarded against a plague of the dead. Temple wanders this blighted landscape, keeping to herself and keeping her demons inside her heart. She can't remember a time before the zombies, but she does remember an old man who took her in and the younger brother she cared for until the tragedy that set her on a personal journey toward redemption. Moving back and forth between the insulated remnants of society and the brutal frontier beyond, Temple must decide where ultimately to make a home and find the salvation she seeks.

