Kill the Farm Boy
Munmun
Good Guys
The Guns Above: A Tussle in the Woods
The Guns Above: On the Safe and Effective Use of Gunpowder-Filled Shells
How “Tallyho!” is Not Always Applicable to Airship Battles
Idle Ingredients
Humor, Urban Fantasy || Book 4 in the Sin du Jour series. Catering for a charismatic motivational speaker, the staff of the Sin du Jour catering agency find themselves incapacitated by a force from within their ranks.
A Pest Most Fiendish
Willful Child: Wrath of Betty (Excerpt)
Humor, Science Fiction || Sequel to Willful Child.
Demon
Graphic Novel, Humor || No matter how hard he tries, Jimmy Yee cannot die. Has he gone mad? Or has he truly died and found himself in hell?
Four Roads Cross (Chapters 6 and 7)
Humor || Book 5 in the Craft Sequence. The moon goddess Seril, long thought dead, is back—and the people of Alt Coulumb aren't happy. Protests rock the city, and Kos Everburning's creditors attempt a hostile takeover of the fire god's church.
Pride’s Spell
Humor, Urban Fantasy || Book 3 in the Sin du Jour series. New York’s exclusive caterers-to-the-damned—find themselves up against their toughest challenge yet when they’re lured out west to prepare a feast in the most forbidding place in America: Hollywood, where false gods rule supreme.
Lustlocked Audio Excerpt
Humor || Listen to an excerpt from Matt Wallace's LUSTLOCKED, the second novella in the Sin du Jour series. Love is in the air at Sin du Jour—but when desire and magic mix, the results can be unpredictable. Read by Corey Gagne.
Small Wars
Humor, Urban Fantasy || The Sin du Jour procurement team has been tasked with acquiring a substantial cache of rare Welsh gold for a rather important event, but when they stumble upon rivals factions of the smallest warriors they've ever encountered, they'll need to bring out the big guns if they're to survive.