Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Genre: HistoricalRefine
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 4)
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 3)
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 2)
Read Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 1)
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 5)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 4)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 3)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 2)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Read Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 1)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 5)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 4)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 3)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 2)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Read Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 1)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.