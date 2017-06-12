Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Genre: Hard Science Fiction

All fiction and excerpts in: Hard Science Fiction

Refine

Tomorrow’s Kin

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| The aliens have arrived... they've landed their Embassy ship on a platform in New York Harbor, and will only speak with the United Nations. They say that their world is so different from Earth, in terms of gravity and atmosphere, that they cannot leave their ship. The population of Earth has erupted in fear and speculation...

The Virtual Swallows of Hog Island

Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
3 Favorites [+]
, || In "The Virtual Swallows of Hog Island," a programmer finds himself working for the self-proclaimed "Bad-Boy of Virtual-Reality Therapy.” While his boss is breaking new ground and breaking the rules and his coworkers are engaging in questionable uses of the latest technology, the lonely programmer is in a state of mourning over his deep personal losses and must figure out his own form of therapy.

Points of Origin

Wed Nov 4, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
34 Favorites [+]
, || Most people who have reached their eighties without raising children have every right to believe that they will go on not raising them, and Judith and I were no different until the day they turned up with the social worker, neatly scrubbed and pressed inside their vac-suits and carrying cases with all their remaining worldly possessions. There were three of them like stairsteps, their black hair cut in fringes across their foreheads and their dark eyes shining out disconcertingly familiar at me. But it wasn’t until the social worker said, “Mr. Chao and Ms. Goldstein, these are your grandchildren, Enid, Richard, and Harry,” that I remembered, sheepishly, about the genes we had given all those years ago, to that nice couple from New New Prague, before they left for the Oort Cloud.

Hold-Time Violations

Wed Oct 7, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
14 Favorites [+]
, || Ellie is on her way to visit her comatose mother when her sister sends her to repair physics. Each universe has skunkworks that generate the universe within it, making this multiverse a set of matryoshka dolls. The skunkworks that generate this universe have become faulty, and the physical constants suddenly…aren’t. In order to fix the skunkworks, to make physics self-consistent again, and to make the world work as it’s supposed to, Ellie will have to remember everything her mother has taught her.

The Deepest Rift

Wed Jun 24, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
16 Favorites [+]
, || In the deepest canyon in the inhabited worlds, giant mantas soar through the air and leave patterned structures behind. A team of sapiologists seek to prove that these delicate filaments are true language, not just bee's dance. But time has run out, and their reckoning is upon them. Will they prove that their research is valid, or will they be scattered to the corners of the galaxy?

Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Trilogy

The Three-Body Problem: “King Wen of Zhou and the Long Night”

Tue Sep 16, 2014 10:00am
1 Favorite [+]
, || Set against the backdrop of China's Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, in "King Wen of Zhou and the Long Night," a self-contained story within the novel, scientist Wang Miao is encouraged to play an online VR game by the name of "3Body." He becomes immersed in a planet that is itself a puzzle, a puzzle that, once encountered, may just explain why Earth is such a tempting target for invasion.

Soulminder (Excerpt)

Tue Sep 2, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || For Dr. Adrian Sommers, a split second of driving while distracted leads to tragedy—and obsession. His family destroyed, he devotes his entire being to developing Soulminder, a technology that might have saved his son as he wavered on the edge of death. Sommers's vision is to capture a dying person's life essence and hold it safely in stasis while physicians heal the body from injury or disease. Years of experimentation finally end in success—but those who recognize Soulminder's possibilities almost immediately corrupt its original concept to pursue dangerous new frontiers: body-swapping, obstruction of justice, extortion, and perhaps even immortality.

Echopraxia (Excerpt)

Thu Jul 24, 2014 11:00am
1 Favorite [+]
, || It's the eve of the twenty-second century: a world where the dearly departed send postcards back from Heaven and evangelicals make scientific breakthroughs by speaking in tongues; where genetically engineered vampires solve problems intractable to baseline humans and soldiers come with zombie switches that shut off self-awareness during combat. And it's all under surveillance by an alien presence that refuses to show itself.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.