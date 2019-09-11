Fantasy || On the day of her foretold death, a powerful mage offers Csorwe a new fate. Leave with him, and live. Turn away from her destiny and her god to become a thief, a spy, an assassin—the wizard's loyal sword.
Fantasy || Books that aren’t finished by their authors reside in the Library of the Unwritten in Hell, and it is up to the Librarian to track down any restless characters who emerge from those unfinished stories.
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Alice Wyndham has been plagued by visions of birds her whole life...until the mysterious Crowley reveals that Alice is an ‘aviarist’: capable of seeing nightjars, magical birds that guard human souls.
Fantasy || As the renowned granddaughter of Lady Trent, of the riveting and daring Draconic adventure memoirs, Audrey Camherst has always known she, too, would want to make her scholarly mark upon a chosen field of study.
Fantasy || Book 3 of The Armored Throne: Heloise and her allies are marching on the Imperial Capital. The villagers, the Kipti, and the Red Lords are united only in their loyalty to Heloise, though dissenting voices are many and they are loud.