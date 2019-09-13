Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Genre: Epic FantasyRefine
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 4)
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 3)
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 2)
Read Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Swirling Sands” (Part 1)
Read an Extended Excerpt from Jenn Lyons’ The Name of All Things
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 5)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 4)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 3)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 2)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Read Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “The Seven Freaks of the South” (Part 1)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Read the First Four Chapters of Kel Kade’s Fate of the Fallen
Epic Fantasy || Saving the world isn’t as easy, or exciting, as it sounds in the stories...
Read the First Three Chapters of L.E. Modesitt Jr.’s The Mage-Fire War
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Book 21 of the Saga of Recluce. Once again, prejudices against the use of chaos magic force Beltur and his companions to flee their refuge in Axalt.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 5)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.
Continue Jin Yong’s Kung Fu Wuxia Epic A Hero Born: “Suddenly A Snow Storm” (Part 4)
Epic Fantasy, Historical || Book 1 of Legends of the Condor Heroes. After his father, a Song patriot, was murdered, Guo Jing and his mother fled to the plains and joined Ghengis Khan and his people.