Latchkey

Thu Jul 5, 2018 3:00pm
Book 2 in The Archivist Wasp Saga. Isabel, once known as Wasp, has become leader of the fearsome upstarts, the teen girl acolytes who are adjusting to a new way of life after the overthrow of the sadistic Catchkeep-priest.

Burned Away

Wed Sep 14, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Melissa Frain
When rumors of an uprising in Metaltown's factories hits Bakerstown, sixteen-year-old wannabe reporter Caris knows she's found the story that will finally prove her worth to the Journal. "Burned Away" is a standalone story set in the world of Metaltown (Tor Teen, September 2016).

Falling Sky (Excerpt)

Wed Sep 17, 2014 4:00pm
Ben Gold lives in dangerous times. Two generations ago, a virulent disease turned the population of most of North America into little more than beasts called Ferals. Some of those who survived took to the air, scratching out a living on airships and dirigibles soaring over the dangerous ground. Ben has his own airship, a family heirloom, and has signed up to help a group of scientists looking for a cure. But that's not as easy as it sounds, especially with a power-hungry air city looking to raid any nearby settlements.

Extinction Game (Excerpt)

Mon Sep 1, 2014 1:00pm
Jerry Beche should be dead. Instead, he's rescued from a desolate Earth where he was the last man alive. He's then trained for the toughest conditions imaginable and placed with a crack team of specialists on an isolated island. Every one of them is a survivor, as each withstood the violent ending of their own alternate Earth. And their new specialism? To retrieve weapons and data in missions to other apocalyptic versions of our world.

Unraveled (Excerpt)

Wed Aug 27, 2014 4:00pm
Things have changed behind the walls of the Coventry, and new threats lurk in its twisted corridors. When Adelice returns to Arras, she quickly learns that something rotten has taken hold of the world, and now Cormac Patton needs her to help him reestablish order.

Bird Box (Excerpt)

Thu Apr 17, 2014 4:00pm
Something is out there. Something terrifying that must not be seen. One glimpse and a person is driven to deadly violence. No one knows what it is or where it came from. Five years after it began, a handful of scattered survivors remain, including Malorie and her two young children. Living in an abandoned house near the river, Malorie has long dreamed of fleeing to a place where her family might be safe.

