Infinite Detail
Dystopian, Science Fiction || An act of anonymous cyberterrorism has permanently switched off the Internet—the end of the world as we know it.
Latchkey
Dystopian || Book 2 in The Archivist Wasp Saga. Isabel, once known as Wasp, has become leader of the fearsome upstarts, the teen girl acolytes who are adjusting to a new way of life after the overthrow of the sadistic Catchkeep-priest.
LIFEL1K3
Dystopian, Young Adult || On an island junkyard beneath a sky that glows with radiation, a deadly secret lies buried in the scrap.
The Weaver
Dystopian || An innocent young woman becomes entangled in a web of ancient secrets and deadly lies that lie at the dark center of her prosperous island world.
Culdesac
Burned Away
Dystopian, Young Adult || When rumors of an uprising in Metaltown's factories hits Bakerstown, sixteen-year-old wannabe reporter Caris knows she's found the story that will finally prove her worth to the Journal. "Burned Away" is a standalone story set in the world of Metaltown (Tor Teen, September 2016).
Gilded Cage Cover Reveal and Excerpt
Dark Fantasy, Dystopian || Our world belongs to the Equals—aristocrats with magical gifts—and all commoners must serve them for ten years. But behind the gates of England’s grandest estate lies a power that could break the world.
The Weight of the Dead
Dystopian, Science Fiction || "The Weight of the Dead" by Brian Hodge is a dystopian science fiction novelette taking place years after all electronics have been fried by the sun. Two siblings live in an enclave with their father, who’s about to be punished for a crime, sparking fierce but secret rebellion by the daughter.
Spoil the Kill (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Young Adult || In the future of Oisín McGann's Spoil the Kill (a prequel novella to Rat Runners) WatchWorld owns the city of London, tracking its inhabitants' every move with cameras, drones, and heat sensors.
Falling Sky (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Science Fiction || Ben Gold lives in dangerous times. Two generations ago, a virulent disease turned the population of most of North America into little more than beasts called Ferals. Some of those who survived took to the air, scratching out a living on airships and dirigibles soaring over the dangerous ground. Ben has his own airship, a family heirloom, and has signed up to help a group of scientists looking for a cure. But that's not as easy as it sounds, especially with a power-hungry air city looking to raid any nearby settlements.
Extinction Game (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Science Fiction || Jerry Beche should be dead. Instead, he's rescued from a desolate Earth where he was the last man alive. He's then trained for the toughest conditions imaginable and placed with a crack team of specialists on an isolated island. Every one of them is a survivor, as each withstood the violent ending of their own alternate Earth. And their new specialism? To retrieve weapons and data in missions to other apocalyptic versions of our world.
Unraveled (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Young Adult || Things have changed behind the walls of the Coventry, and new threats lurk in its twisted corridors. When Adelice returns to Arras, she quickly learns that something rotten has taken hold of the world, and now Cormac Patton needs her to help him reestablish order.
Sleeper
Dystopian, Science Fiction || History is a thing we make—in more senses than one. And from more directions.
Bird Box (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Horror || Something is out there. Something terrifying that must not be seen. One glimpse and a person is driven to deadly violence. No one knows what it is or where it came from. Five years after it began, a handful of scattered survivors remain, including Malorie and her two young children. Living in an abandoned house near the river, Malorie has long dreamed of fleeing to a place where her family might be safe.