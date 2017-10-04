Tor.com

A Fist of Permutations in Lightning and Wildflowers

Wed Mar 2, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Miriam Weinberg
, , || Hannah and Melanie: sisters, apart and together. Weather workers. Time benders. When two people so determined have opposing desires, it's hard to say who will win—or even what victory might look like. This stunning, haunting short story from rising star Alyssa Wong explores the depth and fierceness of love and the trauma of family.

Please Undo This Hurt

Wed Sep 16, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Marco Palmieri
, || Ever feel like you care too much? After a breakup, after the funeral…it feels like the way to win at life is to care the least. That's not an option for Dominga, an EMT who cares too much, or her drinking buddy Nico, who just lost his poor cat. Life hurts. They drink. They talk: Nico's tired of hurting people. He wants out. Not suicide, not that — he'd just hurt everyone who loves him. But what if he could erase his whole life? Undo the fact of his birth? Wouldn't Dominga be having a better night, right now, if she didn't have to take care of him? And when Dominga finds a way to do just that, when she is gifted or armed with a terrible cosmic mercy, she still cares enough to say: I am not letting him have this. I am not letting Nico go without a fight.

Read Chapters 1-4 of Two Serpents Rise

Wed Jul 22, 2015 2:30pm
|| Shadow demons plague the city reservoir, and Red King Consolidated has sent in Caleb Altemoc—casual gambler and professional risk manager—to cleanse the water for the sixteen million people of Dresediel Lex. At the scene of the crime, Caleb finds an alluring and clever cliff runner, Crazy Mal, who easily outpaces him.

Islands off the Coast of Capitola, 1978

Wed Jul 8, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: David Hartwell
, || David Herter creates a modern reimagining Gene Wolfe’s "Island of Doctor Death". Young Ballou lives alone with his mother in an old house on the shore. When the mysterious Wilson arrives, Ballou’s reality tips into a world populated with characters from his pulp comic books as he struggles to understand the adults around him.

