Read “Seven”, a Story from Naomi Novik Featured in Unfettered III
Collection and Anthologies || An excerpt from "Seven", a fantasy story from Naomi Novik about a city with a fiercely competitive artistic tradition.
Read “The Fire-Risen Ash”, a Story from Shawn Speakman Featured in Unfettered III
Collection and Anthologies || An excerpt from “The Fire-Risen Ash”, an Annwn Cycle story from Shawn Speakman.
Snow White Learns Witchcraft: “Conversations with the Sea Witch”
Read Ken Liu’s Introduction to Broken Stars, a New Anthology of Chinese SF
Read a Selection from Jane Yolen’s How to Fracture a Fairy Tale
Collection and Anthologies, Fairy Tales and Folklore || Author Jane Yolen breaks open fairy tale classics to reveal their crystalline secrets: a philosophical bridge that misses its troll, a spinner of straw as a falsely accused moneylender, the villainous wolf adjusting poorly to retirement.
Read the Preface from Worlds Seen In Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction
Collection and Anthologies || An anthology collecting some of the best short stories Tor.com has to offer, with Hugo and Nebula Award-winning short stories and novelettes chosen from all ten years of the program.
Read an Exclusive Excerpt from Brandon Sanderson’s New Stephen Leeds Novella, Lies of the Beholder
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || An excerpt from Lies of the Beholder, the conclusion to the Stephen Leeds novella series from Brandon Sanderson.
Transcend Borders in the New Anthology Shades Within Us
Collection and Anthologies || New anthology Shades Within Us features stories that transcend borders, generations, and cultures. Read the introduction by Eric Choi and Gillian Clinton, plus an excerpt from S.L. Huang's story, "Devouring Tongues."
Read an Excerpt from Legion, the First Stephen Leeds Novella from Brandon Sanderson
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || Novella collection including Legion, Legion: Skin Deep, and Lies of the Beholder. Stephen Leeds is perfectly sane. It's his hallucinations who are mad.
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || As we debate Internet privacy, revenge porn, the NSA, and Edward Snowden, cameras get smaller, faster, and more numerous. Has Orwell's Big Brother finally come to pass? Or have we become a global society of thousands of Little Brothers—watching, judging, and reporting on one another?
Dreams of Distant Shores
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || Read an excerpt from "Mer," a new fantasy short story from Patricia McKillip.