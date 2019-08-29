Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Wonderblood
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || In the apocalyptic wasteland that used to be the United States, warring factions compete for control of the land in strange and dangerous carnivals.
Tropic of Kansas
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic || The United States of America is no more. Broken into warring territories, its center has become a wasteland DMZ known as “the Tropic of Kansas.” Two travelers appear in this arid American wilderness: Sig, the fugitive orphan of political dissidents, and his foster sister Tania, a government investigator whose search for Sig leads her into her own past—and towards an unexpected future.
Walkaway: “Takeoff”
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || A multi-generation SF thriller about the wrenching changes of the next hundred years, and the very human people who will live their consequences.
D’Arc
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Book 3 in the War With No Name series. An unstoppable monster terrorizes a nearby settlement of beavers. A serial killer runs amok in the holy city of Hosanna. An apocalyptic cult threatens the fragile peace. And a mysterious race of amphibious creatures rises from the seas, intent on fulfilling the Colony’s destiny and ridding the world of all humans.
Mental Diplopia
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || There seems to be a strange new disease spreading around the world. People are getting stuck in the past in mostly happy memories. They are straddling the line between now and then. Although the disease ends in death, the infected seem to go willingly. The epidemiologist seeks the answers to this viral mystery while she is falling in love and yet trying not to get infected.
Walkaway: “You All Meet in a Tavern”
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || A multi-generation SF thriller about the wrenching changes of the next hundred years, and the very human people who will live their consequences.
Walkaway: “Communist Party”
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || A multi-generation SF thriller about the wrenching changes of the next hundred years, and the very human people who will live their consequences.
The Burning Light
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Disgraced government operative Colonel Chu is exiled to the flooded relic of New York City, where a drug called the Light has hit the streets like an epidemic, leavings its users strung out and disconnected from the mind-network humanity relies on.
Everything that Isn’t Winter
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Does a renewed world still have a place for those who only know how to destroy? While defending a tea-growing commune in the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, one person seeks an answer.
There Will Always Be a Max
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || A hero is missing. The post-apocalyptic wasteland is awash with violence and injustice, and the genrenauts' own King must step in and show precisely why There Will Always be a Max.
All the Birds in the Sky, Chapter 4
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic || Childhood friends Patricia Delfine and Laurence Armstead didn't expect to see each other again, after parting ways under mysterious circumstances during high school. But now they're both adults, living in the hipster mecca San Francisco, and the planet is falling apart around them.
Mort(e) (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || In a war between humans and a race of hyper-intelligent ants, former housecat turned war hero, Mort(e), begins a journey to find his friend--a dog named Sheba.
Midway Relics and Dying Breeds
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || The trouble with wanting to do the right thing is that frequently the right thing today is the wrong thing for tomorrow, or the wrong thing for the people who are standing between you and your perfect, platonic future. The wild was the wrong place for our elephant, just like the recycler was the wrong place for Billie, and the cities were the wrong place for me. A tale of bioengineering, a carnival, and the cost of finding one's right place.
As Good As New
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || From the author of the Hugo-winning "Six Months, Three Days," a new wrinkle on the old story of three wishes, set after the end of the world.