Bread and Milk and Salt Not all things are built to obey... Reprinting Sarah Gailey's "Bread and Milk and Salt," originally published in Robots Vs. Fairies (Saga Press, 2018).

A Valentine from Maria Dahvana Headley: Read “The Tallest Doll in New York City” It's Valentine's Day, 1938, and the Chrysler Building's tired of waiting on the corner of Forty-second and Lex for a certain edifice to notice her...

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Read the entirety of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving for free on Tor.com.