Not all things are built to obey... Reprinting Sarah Gailey's "Bread and Milk and Salt," originally published in Robots Vs. Fairies (Saga Press, 2018).
Science Fiction
|| Paxton and the neighbor's kid are inseparable—sweethearts, even, and Paxton barely six. He doesn't mind her antennae and clicking mandibles at all....
It's Valentine's Day, 1938, and the Chrysler Building's tired of waiting on the corner of Forty-second and Lex for a certain edifice to notice her...
Read the entirety of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving for free on Tor.com.
Fantasy
|| "The Forest Girl" is a new short story set in the world of L.E. Modesitt Jr.'s Recluce novels.
Lovecraftian
|| A librarian finds herself literally marked by a strange book in this tale of cosmic horror. Reprinted from The Mammoth Book of Cthulhu, an anthology of original stories inspired by H. P. Lovecraft.