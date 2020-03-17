Tor.com is pleased to reprint “A Guide for Working Breeds” by Vina Jie-Min Prasad, as featured in editor Jonathan Strahan’s latest anthology Made to Order: Robots and Revolution—available from Solaris.

100 years after Karel Capek coined the word, “robots” are an everyday idea, and the inspiration for countless stories in books, film, TV and games.

They are often among the least privileged, most unfairly used of us, and the more robots are like humans, the more interesting they become. This collection of stories is where robots stand in for us, where both we and they are disadvantaged, and where hope and optimism shines through.

From the author:

This story was initially written for the anthology Made to Order: Robots and Revolution. It stems from my deep and abiding love for robots and dogs, both creations specifically made for serving humankind, and both vulnerable to exploitation in many shapes and forms. As a millennial who’s worked in startups, I find this highly relatable (or as one would say in old slang, the biggest of moods). Additional things that inspired this story include Goodfellow, Shlens and Szegedy’s “Explaining and Harnessing Adversarial Examples”, my immense creative debt to Karel Čapek, and @mayapolarbear on Instagram.

