Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Tiemen Zwaan

RSS feed

Sci-Fi & Fantasy Indie Bookseller Picks: American Book Center in Amsterdam

Thu Oct 31, 2019 3:00pm 1 comment 4 Favorites [+]

People may think of many things when they think about the city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, but an English language bookshop with a very large science-fiction and fantasy section is probably not one of them. And yet for almost 50 years now the American Book Center has been a refuge and haven for English sci-fi & fantasy readers in the Netherlands and surrounding countries.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.