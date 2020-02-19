Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

T.R. Napper

RSS feed

Hardboiled World: Four Creative Noir Traditions From Around the Globe

Wed Feb 19, 2020 10:00am 11 comments 10 Favorites [+]

Blade Runner (Screenshot: Warner Bros.)

I spent the three years of my doctorate defining noir and its direct descendant, cyberpunk, and their representations in film and literature outside of the US—in particular Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. As an Australian who has lived throughout East and Southeast Asia for a decade as an aid worker, as a writer, and as an obsessive of hardboiled literature and the film Blade Runner, the task was a merging of all my professions and passions.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.