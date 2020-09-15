We’re thrilled to share an excerpt from Piranesi, a new novel from Susanna Clarke, the New York Times bestselling author of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. Available from Bloomsbury, Piranesi introduces an astonishing new world, an infinite labyrinth, full of startling images and surreal beauty, haunted by the tides and the clouds.
Susanna Clarke
Fiction and Excerpts [1]
Read an Excerpt From Susanna Clarke’s PiranesiSusanna Clarke
Tue Sep 15, 2020 1:00pm Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]
Latest Posts
- S. Qiouyi Lu Exploring Empire and Agency in The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart 8 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll A Late-Summer SFF Reading List 9 hours ago
- Susanna Clarke Read an Excerpt From Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi 10 hours ago
- Charlie Jane Anders Never Say You Can’t Survive: Good Worldbuilding Shows How Things Could Be Different 11 hours ago
- Maya Gittelman We Are the Stories We Tell One Another: Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro 11 hours ago
- Sylas K Barrett Reading The Wheel of Time: Saidin, Saidar, and a Drinking Game in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 3) 12 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak This is the Way to Watch the First Trailer for The Mandalorian’s Second Season 13 hours ago
Recent Comments
- kkozoriz on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: Star Trek (2009) 2 seconds ago
- Carl on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eleven 6 mins ago
- Xaladin on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eleven 1 hour ago
- Gepeto on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eleven 2 hours ago
- Chelsea on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eleven 2 hours ago
- summervillain on The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 25 and 26 2 hours ago
- AndrewHB on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eleven 2 hours ago