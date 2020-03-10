S. Qiouyi Lu

Tor.com

A Framework for Decolonizing Speculative Fiction: Beneath the Rising and Steel Crow Saga

Tue Mar 10, 2020

Last week marked the publication of Premee Mohamed’s debut novel Beneath the Rising (Solaris), a hotly anticipated tale of cosmic horror and adventure. Equal parts hilarious and heart-wrenching, Beneath the Rising deeply subverts the oppressive foundations of Lovecraft’s vision of cosmic horror. In doing so, Mohamed joins Paul Krueger, author of the standalone epic fantasy novel Steel Crow Saga (Del Rey, 2019), in uprooting some of the core assumptions we have about the speculative fiction genre’s traditions and conventions.

