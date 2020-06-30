Rory Power

Tor.com

Five Books That Feel Like a Feverdream

Tue Jun 30, 2020 10:30am 10 comments 4 Favorites [+]

Photo: Bret Kavanaugh [via Unsplash]

There’s a specific kind of feeling I’m always looking for in what I read—that 2 AM, just woke up from a nap that you took at 9 PM which was probably ill advised but it’s too late now and you’re not sure what year it is or what planet you’re on and you can’t see out of your contacts feeling. Sometimes it emerges through a book’s prose style; sometimes through the construction of the main character; sometimes through setting and worldbuilding. But no matter what, when I find it, it usually means I’ve found a new favorite book.

If you too are looking for books to make you feel like you have a low-grade fever or maybe took too much NyQuil, here are five I recommend.

