Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Rita Mock-Pike

RSS feed

Amy’s Sunflowers: How Doctor Who’s “Vincent and the Doctor” Helps Me Mourn My Best Friend

Wed Apr 22, 2020 12:00pm 10 comments 11 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: BBC

“Does the name Vincent Van Gogh ring a bell?”

“Don’t mention that man to me…he’s drunk, he’s mad, and he never pays his bills.”

When this episode of Doctor Who begins, we laugh at the absurdity that this restaurateur would reject one of the most famous paintings in the world because the man trying to hawk it was a bit of a drunk. Any of us would accept this piece, even if we’re not personally fond of the man’s work. We know its value, which is: practically priceless.

[Content Warning: this essay includes discussion of mental health, schizophrenia, and suicide]

[The scene brought me back to a night when I received an unexpected phone call.]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.