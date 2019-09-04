The voodoo-inspired magic system of Kingdom of Souls starts on an old country road tucked behind sprawling pine trees. The seeds of the story took root there, fueled by my yearning to connect to a stolen history.
Rena Barron
Latest Posts
- Judith Tarr When Species Collide: Andre Norton’s Star Born 15 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Supernova Era Sweepstakes! 16 hours ago
- Jennifer McMahon Read an Excerpt from Hex Life, an Anthology of Witches and Witchcraft! 16 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg 17 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Fantasy Books Coming out in October! 17 hours ago
- Alex Brown All the New and Returning SFF Television for Fall 2019 18 hours ago
- Natalie Zutter Heirs, Beware: Gideon the Ninth’s Surprising Blood Ties to The Westing Game 19 hours ago
Recent Comments
- line on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 7 hours ago
- I Can't Think of an Alias on Ad Astra is an Extended Parable About Absentee Fathers, But What For? 7 hours ago
- Fernhunter on Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens 9 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 9 hours ago
- line on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 9 hours ago
- DrDredd on Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens 9 hours ago
- BrendaA on Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens 10 hours ago