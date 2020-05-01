There has never been a time as good as the present for horror, science fiction, and fantasy literature in Brazil. Foreign authors like JRR Tolkien and George R.R. Martin are gaining success, and Brazilian authors specializing in genre themes proliferate. This type of literature remains a niche although, as the writer Robeto Causo explains, horror literature, for example, has a long tradition in Brazil.
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Latest Posts
- Ellen Cheeseman-Meyer Murderbots, Hamster Princesses, and Other Cute Reads 23 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The First Trailer For Lovecraft Country Will Horrify You 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket “They want you to have a happy birthday.” Highlights From #TorDotReads’ Sixth Discussion of The Goblin Emperor! 1 day ago
- James Davis Nicoll Put a Ring On It: Potential Planetary Ring Systems and Where to Find Them 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket 9 Bad Guys You Can Defeat in One Punch 1 day ago
- Destiny Soria Rick and Morty and Nihilism: Embracing a Show That Cares About Nothing 1 day ago
- Tor.com Roadtrips and Truthseeking: Revealing the Cover for K.M. Szpara’s First, Become Ashes 1 day ago
Recent Comments
- Mark Joseph on Announcing the 2020 Hugo Award Finalists 1 hour ago
- Elena Korboukh on 5 Excellent Ray Bradbury Short Stories 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Journey to Babel” 2 hours ago
- KYS on The Seven Gifts of Aslan: Sacraments in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 2 hours ago
- Marbelcal on Murderbots, Hamster Princesses, and Other Cute Reads 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on 9 Bad Guys You Can Defeat in One Punch 3 hours ago
- Eduardo Corrochio on Holy Rewatch Batman! “Hot Off the Griddle” / “The Cat and the Fiddle” 3 hours ago