Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Raphael Tsavkko Garcia

RSS feed

Must Read Horror, Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books From Brazil

Fri May 1, 2020 9:00am 2 comments 5 Favorites [+]

There has never been a time as good as the present for horror, science fiction, and fantasy literature in Brazil. Foreign authors like JRR Tolkien and George R.R. Martin are gaining success, and Brazilian authors specializing in genre themes proliferate. This type of literature remains a niche although, as the writer Robeto Causo explains, horror literature, for example, has a long tradition in Brazil.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.