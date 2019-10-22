How much does the internet know about you? Naomi Kritzer’s Catfishing on Catnet is thought-provoking near future YA thriller that explores issues of online privacy, artificial intelligence, and the power and perils of social networks. The novel is available November 19th from Tor Teen, but you can read an excerpt now below!
Read an Excerpt from Naomi Kritzer’s Catfishing on Catnet
Young Adult || Steph's only constant is an online community called CatNet—what Steph doesn’t know is that the admin of the site, CheshireCat, is a sentient A.I.