Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Megan Kanne

view profile | RSS feed

Everything We Know About Secret Societies on Roshar

and
Thu Jun 18, 2020 9:00am 20 comments Favorite This

Welcome back to the world of Roshar! I hope you all enjoyed Drew’s Cosmere primer last week; there’s more to come from him on Cosmere personnel in the near future. This week, we return to Explaining the Stormlight Archive by examining what we know of the secret societies currently (or in the recent past) active on Roshar.

[“That’s where the secrets are.”]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.