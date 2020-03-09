Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Max Curtis

RSS feed

Doctor Who’s False Gods and Cyber-Zealots Face a Devout Doctor

Mon Mar 9, 2020 10:00am 4 comments 4 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: BBC

It might seem like an incidental detail, but the fact that both of Jodie Whittaker’s season finales as the Doctor feature crucifixes—one that grants the demonic Tzim-Sha the powers of a god, the other a pilot’s seat for an evangelical Cyberman—offers a revelation about the era’s single most unifying theme: faith. This is a Doctor who has twice attended funerals, twice prayed to the universe, and as of this month’s season finale, twice faced religious extremists. But this avoids any chance of a crass Faith vs. Science battle by pitting them against the series’ first and most spiritual Doctor.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.