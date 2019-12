“You want to fight it.”

“Yep.”

“Because it looked…a little like swords.”

“Yop.”

The other day, a friend texted me a screenshot of this choice snippet of dialogue from Gideon the Ninth, accompanied by just two words: “It you.” (Busted.)

I did not write that bit, I fired back, grinning uncontrollably. But she’s got my number. I never met a swordy-looking thing I didn’t want to fight, which is probably why Gideon author Tamsyn Muir hired me.

