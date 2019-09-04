Liberty Hardy

Tor.com

Wet Hot Necrogoth Summer: A Non-Spoiler Review of Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Wed Sep 4, 2019

Welcome to your new obsession, darklings.

Gideon Nav has lived in servitude to the Ninth House her whole life. Which has been a lousy one, as far as lives go. The Ninth House is a dark, dusty place filled with skeleton servants and reanimated corpses. Not exactly a great place for children to grow up, what with the death, and skeleton face paint, and all.

And then there’s Gideon’s playmate-slash-nemesis, Harrowhark Nonagesimus, the Reverend Daughter of the Ninth House and a bone witch to boot.  Harrow has enjoyed making Gideon’s life miserable every chance she gets, usually through blood magic. And when you have a necromancer for a playmate, who needs enemies?

