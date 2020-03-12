Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Len Vlahos

RSS feed

Three Books Where AI Doesn’t Take Over the World, and Two Where They Kind of Do

Thu Mar 12, 2020 10:00am 5 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Photo by Alex Knight [via Unsplash]

Who doesn’t love a good robot? From classic science fiction films of the 1950s to the synthetic life in Star Trek: Picard, the latest reboot in the Star Trek franchise (which is really, really good, by the way), writers and fans alike have been fascinated by sentient machines for decades.

Me, too.

The original idea for this post was “Five Times Where AI Doesn’t Take Over the World.” But it didn’t seem fair to compile a list of stories in which the humans always win, because if it comes down to it, they won’t. Bwuuuuuuhahahahahaha. (For those of you who might now suggest I’m an artificial life form, I merely say, prove it. I’ll pass your little Turing Test at least 90 out of 100 times. I think.)

[Anyway, here’s the list. Enjoy!]

Series: Five Books About…

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.