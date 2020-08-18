Laura Pohl

Tor.com

E quem nasce em Bacurau é o que? Brazilian Resistance and Identity in Bacurau

Tue Aug 18, 2020
Screenshot: Kino Lorber

Bacurau is a 2019 Brazilian film directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles. Set in a near-future Brazil, it focuses on Teresa coming home to the town of Bacurau after her grandmother’s death, and encountering a sinister succession of events that mobilizes all townspeople. It won the Jury Prize in Cannes. Learn more about where to watch it here.

This post contains a few spoilers.

One of the most common answers we give as Brazilians to outsiders is “no, we don’t speak Spanish”. When we talk about the Latinx community, we talk about people who are united by a common bond, who speak the same language, who share a part of an unifying identity. When I joined Las Musas, a wonderful group of Latinx authors promoting their work, one of my friends asked me: “How do you see yourself in this community? Isn’t it strange, seeing yourself as a Latina?”

The answer is: it is and it isn’t.

[Read more]

