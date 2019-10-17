L. Penelope

"Apollo & Hermes" (engraving after a painting by Francesco Albani)

No matter your faith, or lack thereof, I think it’s safe to say that none of us have had lunch with a deity in recent memory. However, the concept of a god brought to life has been explored in fantasy and science fiction from the beginning as a way to understand our world and ourselves.

I grew up fairly religious, going to Sunday school every week and regularly attending church services well into young adulthood. And while my faith has waxed and waned over the years, I’ve always been fascinated by the human need for religious or spiritual belief and the common threads that tie together people from around the globe. Why are aspects of mythology and scripture repeated across cultures and centuries? The virgin birth, the savior’s death and rebirth, and more feature prominently in a variety of traditions and belief systems. If a god or gods created us in their image, then it’s only natural that authors—tiny gods of our own universes—create gods in our image.

[Here are five books where the gods walk the earth.]