Welcome back to Roshar! I hope you enjoyed Part 2 of Deana’s incredible overview of Rosharan cuisine complete with recipes you can make at home. This week we’ll be looking at the flora and fauna that make Roshar unique. Buckle up for our trip through the ecology of the strange and fascinating world of Roshar.
Kellyn Neumann
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak I Really Hope This Korean Space Opera Film Makes Its Way to The US 16 hours ago
- Raquel Vasquez Gilliland Read an Excerpt From Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything 17 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Uncanny Magazine Launches Kickstarter For Year Seven 18 hours ago
- Tracy Deonn Read an Excerpt From Legendborn, a Contemporary YA Fantasy 18 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Alter Ego” 19 hours ago
- Elyse Martin The Magic of Translation: Interviewing Kiki’s Delivery Service Author Eiko Kadono and Translator Emily Balistrieri 20 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 21 hours ago
Recent Comments
- ianbanks on Five Stories That Make You Wish For a Sequel 4 seconds ago
- AlanBrown on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: All Good Things Must Come to an End 3 mins ago
- katenepveu on The Hobbit Reread: Chapter 17, “The Clouds Burst” 5 mins ago
- wiredog on About 60% of a Good Episode — Star Trek: Lower Decks’s “Second Contact” 8 mins ago
- Molly Shea on I Really Hope This Korean Space Opera Film Makes Its Way to The US 11 mins ago
- jmeltzer on I Really Hope This Korean Space Opera Film Makes Its Way to The US 17 mins ago
- Robert Mårtensson on Everything’s Fine 27 mins ago