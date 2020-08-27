Millions died after the first contact. An alien weapon holds the key to redemption—or annihilation. We’re excited to share an excerpt from Karen Osborne’s unforgettable science fiction debut, Architects of Memory—available September 8th from Tor Books!
Karen Osborne
Fiction and Excerpts [1]
Latest Posts
- Andrew Tejada Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Will Live on After His Death 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Nic Cage Will Voice Vern in Amazon’s Adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s Highfire 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket Shamier Anderson and Sam Neill Lead Cast of Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Drama Invasion 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak New Trailer for HBO’s His Dark Materials Teases a Grim Season 2 1 day ago
- Jeff LaSala “Infinite and Transcendent” — Artist Kip Rasmussen on Depicting Tolkien’s Silmarillion 1 day ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five Stories About Generation Ships That Don’t End in Disaster 1 day ago
- Simon Jimenez The Labor of Creativity: Celebrating Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke 1 day ago
Recent Comments
- nightheron on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 31 mins ago
- Ronald Payne on Five Stories About Generation Ships That Don’t End in Disaster 58 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “Live as One of Them, Kal-El” — The Christopher Reeve Superman Movies 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “Why is it taking so long?” — Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Moist Vessel” 2 hours ago
- goddessimho on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Eight 2 hours ago
- Claudette Dorsey on Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Will Live on After His Death 2 hours ago
- chadefallstar on Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Will Live on After His Death 2 hours ago