The Young Adult category has grown rapidly in the last few years. Within those years, two genres have always remained consistent in popularity: contemporary and fantasy. But what happens when you have books that are both or neither? You might be looking at a work of magical realism.
Josie Meléndez
Latest Posts
- Ellen Cheeseman-Meyer Murderbots, Hamster Princesses, and Other Cute Reads 1 day ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The First Trailer For Lovecraft Country Will Horrify You 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket “They want you to have a happy birthday.” Highlights From #TorDotReads’ Sixth Discussion of The Goblin Emperor! 1 day ago
- James Davis Nicoll Put a Ring On It: Potential Planetary Ring Systems and Where to Find Them 1 day ago
- Stubby the Rocket 9 Bad Guys You Can Defeat in One Punch 1 day ago
- Destiny Soria Rick and Morty and Nihilism: Embracing a Show That Cares About Nothing 1 day ago
- Tor.com Roadtrips and Truthseeking: Revealing the Cover for K.M. Szpara’s First, Become Ashes 1 day ago
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Prototype” 20 mins ago
- garethwilson on Put a Ring On It: Potential Planetary Ring Systems and Where to Find Them 27 mins ago
- sue a on Of Roses and Kings 43 mins ago
- owlly72 on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Prototype” 58 mins ago
- Paladin Burke on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “This Side of Paradise” 1 hour ago
- Brent Myers on Five Big Issues Raised by “The Inner Light” 3 hours ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on Fight for the Future — Star Trek: Discovery Second Season Overview 3 hours ago