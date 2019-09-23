Background image: Cristian Escobar [via Unsplash]

Witches might be monstrous, or they might be heroes, depending on their own definitions. Even the kind hostess with the candy cottage thought of herself as the hero of her own story. After all, a woman’s gotta eat…

In Hex Life, editors Christopher Golden and Rachel Autumn Deering collect 18 brand-new stories of witches and witchcraft written by popular female fantasy authors, including Kelley Armstrong, Rachel Caine and Sherrilyn Kenyon writing in their own bestselling universes! Available October 1st from Titan Books.

We’re excited to share an excerpt from Jennifer McMahon’s witchy tale, “The Deer Wife,” below!

[Read more]