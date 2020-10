Photo courtesy of Ginger Smith

I collect 1950s-1970s comics and sci-fi toys.

I have to blame my husband for my collector’s urge. At first, he went alone to comb through the old yellowed comic boxes, shoulder to shoulder with strangers silently flipping through comics in bags and backboards. I was a sci-fi fan and could quote Star Trek and Star Wars with the best of them, but had never really gotten THAT deeply into comics, or sci-fi toys for that matter.

But one day I happened to go along.

