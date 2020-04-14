Emily B. Martin

Great Smokey Mountains National Park; Credit: National Park Service

Spring is blooming around us, birds are returning to the trees, the weather is finally warming… just as many of us are having to stay inside to ride out a global pandemic. While these are stressful times for all of us, the good news is that there are plenty of beautiful, escapist fantasies out there to fill that nature void, pique our curiosity about the environment, and celebrate our magical planet.

