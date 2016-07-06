Tor.com

Deandra Fallon Warrick

Sic Semper, Sic Semper, Sic Semper

Wed Jul 6, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
In the hollowed-out skull of the sixteenth President of the United States, a miserable time traveler builds a modest studio apartment and isolates himself from his own time, his own space, his own species, and his own past. But when gruesome reminders of his life prior to intracranial habitation begin appearing in his freshly constructed apartment, the time traveler is forced to either contend with his memories or, failing that, to run further away from them.

[Read “Sic Semper, Sic Semper, Sic Semper” by Douglas F. Warrick]

