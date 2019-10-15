Tor.com

Damien Angelica Walters

Five Books About the Horror of Girlhood

Tue Oct 15, 2019 10:00am 4 comments Favorite This

Don’t get dirty. Smile. Be nice. Don’t do this, don’t do that, it’s not ladylike. Don’t, don’t, don’t. Boys can run, climb trees, play and get dirty, but girls aren’t given that same leeway. We’re taught we have to behave a certain way, an acceptable way, and while things are slowly improving, deviation from that norm is still viewed askance by society at large. Then we’re given the conflicting message of girl power! But what exactly do we have power over? Is it any wonder that girlhood is fraught with so much internal chaos?

