Don’t get dirty. Smile. Be nice. Don’t do this, don’t do that, it’s not ladylike. Don’t, don’t, don’t. Boys can run, climb trees, play and get dirty, but girls aren’t given that same leeway. We’re taught we have to behave a certain way, an acceptable way, and while things are slowly improving, deviation from that norm is still viewed askance by society at large. Then we’re given the conflicting message of girl power! But what exactly do we have power over? Is it any wonder that girlhood is fraught with so much internal chaos?
Damien Angelica Walters
Latest Posts
- Tobias Carroll Dissonance and Myth: Stefan Spjut’s Trolls 16 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes” 17 hours ago
- Em Nordling In the Shadow of Our Kin: Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch a New Trailer for the Final Season of The Man in the High Castle 18 hours ago
- Kristen Ciccarelli Read an Excerpt from The Sky Weaver, the Final Book in Kristen Ciccarelli’s Iskari Series 18 hours ago
- Bogi Takács QUILTBAG+ Speculative Classics: The Kin of Ata Are Waiting for You by Dorothy Bryant 18 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 19 hours ago
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Amok Time” 1 min ago
- Scifistargazer on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 2 mins ago
- Chase McKinney on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 22 mins ago
- wiredog on Watch the Trailer for Never Surrender, a Documentary About Galaxy Quest 1 hour ago
- Sunspear on Jodie Whittaker Becomes First Doctor to Play The Doctor 2 hours ago
- heathersfolly on Watch the Trailer for Never Surrender, a Documentary About Galaxy Quest 4 hours ago
- ZakDrizzt on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 5 hours ago