Dahlia Adler

When the decade began, there wasn’t a whole lot to talk about in queer YA, and certainly there wasn’t much to think of in terms of trends; it was more like “What 1-5 books with gay or lesbian protagonists actually made it onto bookshelves this year?” But the last few years have seen a massive rise in both number and diversity of representation, and have also seen queer YA go far beyond realistic contemporary rife with painful coming out stories.

In fact, I dare say that queer YA is finally big enough to have its own trends, and this past couple of years, there’s nothing we’ve seen rise further and faster than teenage witches in a whole rainbow of orientations and genders.

[Read more]