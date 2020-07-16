We’re excited to share an excerpt from Chelsea Sedoti’s It Came From the Sky, the story of the one small town’s biggest hoax and the two brothers who started it all. Told in a report format and comprised of interviews, blog posts, text conversations, found documents, and so much more, It Came from the Sky is a novel about what it means to be human in the face of the unknown—publishing August 4th with Sourcebooks Fire.

