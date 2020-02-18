When someone at work asks how I felt about Sonic the Hedgehog, I will say “It was great!” because they know me as “the guy who really likes Sonic” and not necessarily “the guy who has spent 50+ podcast hours talking about Sonic’s cultural impact and meaning” so they don’t need the full, complicated answer. But you clicked on this review, so you need the details. And the truth is: Sonic the Hedgehog is a fun movie, but it sacrifices Sonic’s messy and rebellious history to make Marvel-style comfort food.
Caleb Zane Huett
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Lucasfilm Reveals Next Big Star Wars Publishing Project: The High Republic 5 hours ago
- Judith Tarr Connecting With Horses Is Like Living in a Fantasy Novel 14 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Anthropocene Rag Sweepstakes! 14 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Locke & Key Creators Tease a Sandman Crossover 15 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo Breaking News (Livestream): The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper 15 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “State of Flux” 16 hours ago
- Lauren Jackson Six Genre-Bending Books About Parasites, for Lovers of the Movie Parasite 17 hours ago
Recent Comments
- JFWheeler on Lucasfilm Reveals Next Big Star Wars Publishing Project: The High Republic 6 mins ago
- Sunspear on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “State of Flux” 29 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “State of Flux” 41 mins ago
- JD on Lucasfilm Reveals Next Big Star Wars Publishing Project: The High Republic 1 hour ago
- PeterErwin on Freecloud’s Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Lose — Star Trek: Picard’s “Stardust City Rag” 1 hour ago
- Sunspear on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “State of Flux” 2 hours ago
- Chris Noble on Hugo Nominees: Conclusion 2 hours ago