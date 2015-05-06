Tor.com

Brooke Johnson

Five Books with Geeky Heroes

Wed May 6, 2015

I’ve always been drawn to characters who stand apart from “normal” people—the swordsman who studied every aspect of sword fighting for twenty years, the book nerd who saves the day with her knowledge, the enthusiastic inventor who spends more time with his inventions than people, and the FBI agent obsessed with the alien and unexplained.

Many of us can relate to the character who doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of society, and with Petra Wade, the protagonist of The Brass Giant, I knew I wanted her to be different, to stand out, perhaps even suffer social estrangement because of her passions. She’s an outcast for loving machines instead of embroidery, obsessed with learning everything she can about clockwork and mechanical engineering so that she might one day be able to join the Guild of Engineers.

[Read More]

